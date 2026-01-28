Yuva Galam shaped my politics: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday that his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra was a journey that grounded him and connected him to the struggles of various sections of people.

On the third anniversary of his walkathon, the minister for human resources development and IT took to X to share his thoughts.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu stated that his politics was shaped in the shadow of people’s struggles and their aspirations.

“A journey that grounded me and connected me deeply to the struggles of farmers, women, youth, workers, teachers, students, entrepreneurs, weavers, senior citizens and the underprivileged across Andhra Pradesh. I thank every mother and sister for their blessings, and every citizen who spoke to me with honesty, hope and courage. My politics was shaped in the shadow of your struggles and aspirations,” he said.

“I say this with conviction: every policy we draft, every decision we take, carries your voices and your lives at its core. Three years on, I reiterate my vow - to be your soldier, your warrior, and to always stand on your side,” Lokesh added.

It was on January 27, 2023, that Lokesh launched ‘Yuva Galam (voice of youth)’ padayatra, which covered over 3,000 kms and traversed nearly 100 Assembly constituencies.

The TDP termed it a defining moment in Andhra Pradesh’s political and civic history and said it transformed public engagement, deepened democratic outreach, and strengthened people-centric governance.

The journey began from Kuppam in Chittoor district with blessings and public fervour, attracting thousands of supporters as Lokesh commenced the march with a simple yet profound pledge, to walk alongside the people, listen to their struggles, and make their voices the foundation of policy and governance, said the TDP.

“Over 226 days, the Yuvagalam Padayatra covered more than 3,100 kilometres, reaching 97 Assembly constituencies and interacting with citizens in every district -- from rural hamlets to urban centres. The effort yielded remarkable political resonance, with alliance candidates winning in 90 of the 97 constituencies where the Padayatra had traversed -- a strong indicator of the movement’s deep connection with public sentiment,” it said.

Throughout the journey, Lokesh walked an average of 10-12 kilometres daily, meeting farmers, workers, students, women’s groups, entrepreneurs, and senior citizens -- listening earnestly to their challenges on employment, education, infrastructure, farming distress, water scarcity, and youth opportunities.

Despite political and logistical challenges, including temporary interruptions, the padayatra persevered and reaffirmed a clear message: effective leadership must originate from the ground, in constant dialogue with the people.