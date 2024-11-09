‘Yuvatarang-24’ gets off to a colourful start at SV varsity

Tirupati: The 3-day Inter-College youth festival ‘Yuvatarang-2024’, being organised by the Directorate of Student Welfare and Cultural Affairs (DSWCA) in SV University, began on Friday amid much enthusiasm among the participants.

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Affairs M Ramprasad Reddy took part as chief guest in the programme and inaugurated the event. Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) chairman A Ravi Naidu, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu also took part in the inaugural event.

Highlighting youth as the ‘backbone of India’, Minister Ramprasad Reddy, pledged to make the State drug-free. Addressing the gathering at the Yuvatarang, he emphasised that education and sports are essential pillars for students’ growth and well-being.

These events, he noted, are organised to help youth become role models for future generations. The Minister emphasised that the State’s vision for 2047 focuses on progress and opportunities, with particular strides made under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, such as the development around Tirupati airport to create employment opportunities for youth.

SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu spoke on the State’s new comprehensive sports policy, which aims to provide structured training and support to athletes at State, national and international levels. He highlighted that under the current administration, sports infrastructure has been restored, with incomplete facilities from the previous government’s term being completed to promote a thriving sports ecosystem. The administration has also raised the sports quota in government jobs to 3 per cent, aiming to inspire youth to make physical fitness a priority.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao reflected on the 70-year legacy of Sri Venkateswara University, noting its alumni’s contributions across the world. He said that this year’s Youth Festival has drawn around 500 students and faculty from 35 affiliated colleges, showcasing the university’s continued commitment to excellence.

Earlier, a vibrant parade was held by the students, dressed as incarnations of Lord Srinivasa and members of the court of Sri Krishnadevaraya. Accompanied by traditional music and drums, the procession passed through various places in the campus and reached the auditorium.

Dean Prof Chandraidu, Principals KT Ramakrishna Reddy and Prof K Sudha Rani, Director of DSWCA Prof BV Muralidhar, cultural coordinator Dr P Vivek NSS coordinator Dr Harikrishna, Academic coordinator Dr Kalyan and others were present.