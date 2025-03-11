‘Yuvatha Poru’ to highlight NDA failures

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party’s Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, criticised the NDA government for failing to fulfill election promises and announced participation in the “Yuvatha Poru” protest rally on March 12 in Ongole.

The rally aims to address issues regarding unfulfilled fee reimbursements and scholarship dues. During a press conference, Siva Prasad Reddy emphasised that the fee reimbursement scheme, initiated by Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and supported by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has benefited many students.

However, he noted that the current government has not released necessary funds and is attempting to cut future allocations. This has resulted in colleges withholding hall tickets from students. He also mentioned that the NDA promised 20 lakh jobs and a Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, but progress has been lacking. While Jagan Mohan Reddy established 17 medical colleges, the NDA has halted the construction of the remaining colleges.

The YSRCP will march from the Municipal High School to the collectorate, involving students and unemployed youth, and will continue to advocate for public concerns, despite the government’s reluctance to recognize them as the opposition party in the assembly.