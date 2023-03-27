YV Subba Reddy meets YS Jagan, invites to Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence and handed over Sri Kodandarama Swamy Kalyana Mahotsava invitation card to be held at Vontimitta.



It is known that Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam will be held on April 5th from 8 pm to 10 pm. At the same time, Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavam will be held in Vontimitta from 30th of this month to 9th of April.



As part of this, TTD Chairman and EOs together handed over the invitation letter to CM Jagan.

Meanwhile, the officials have made all the arrangements for the convenience of the devotees who flock to the temple in large number. The officials had also took measures to ensure the strict security in view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the event.