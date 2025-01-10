ZP approve Rs. 498 cr budget for FY 2025-26

Vizianagaram: Zilla parishad general body approved a budget of Rs 497.96 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The general body met on Thursday under the chairmanship of ZP chairman Chinna Srinu.

Later, Chinna Srinu appealed to the government to develop parks at all irrigation projects like Thotapalli, Janjhavathi, Tatipudi and Maddi Valasa reservoirs in order to attract tourists. He assured that the ZP will provide funds for those parks if necessary.

He urged the collectors of both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram districts to write a letter to government of Andhra Pradesh to reduce insurance premium for mango orchards which is now Rs 2,000 per acre causing a burden for farmers.

The ZP chief said that physically-challenged persons getting social security pensions are worried over prospect of their names being deleted from list. Responding to this, collector BR Ambedkar said that there is nothing to worry in this regard and as of now 32,000 disabled persons are getting pensions and now only the verifications are going on and none will be removed from the list.

On HMPV virus, the collector said that no case has been found in the district so far and advised the people to take safety measured like Covid precautions. He recommended using mask, sanitizer and keeping away from the people who are suffering from cough and cold. Parvathipuram collector A Shyam Prasad, ZP CEO K Satyanarayana and others attended the programme.