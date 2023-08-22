ZP chief attends national-level seminar on Panchayat Raj admin

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram ZP chairman Chinna Srinu will be taking part in a national-level seminar in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss several issues pertaining to Panchayat Raj administration.

The seminar is being held from August 21 to 23. The objective of the seminar is to adopt modern, people friendly methods to deliver the government services to grass-root level of the society.

Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Giriraj Singh has virtually inaugurated the programme.

The workshop aims at localisation of constant development goals in gram panchayats through the adoption of specific thematic approaches. The primary aim of the workshop is to showcase optimal strategies, approaches, coordinated efforts, and creative models related to capacity enhancement and training. This includes highlighting exemplary practices, establishing monitoring frameworks, providing incentives, and incentivszation and reflection of themes of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

On the occasion, ‘Meri Panchayat Mobile app’ was launched, which is a user-riendly window to know about the Panchayat Raj department and its services.

From AP, ZP chairman Chinna Srinu and A Suryakumari, Commissioner of PR department attended the seminar. Speaking on this occasion, Chinna Srinu said that such workshops are very much helpful for the heads of Panchayat Raj and local bodies and they can learn a lot from these workshops.

“We can share our opinions and knowledge with the representatives of other States,” he said.