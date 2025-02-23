ZP Standing Committee approves `3,996 cr budget proposals

Chittoor: Zilla Parishad (ZP) Standing Committee has approved a budget proposal of Rs 3,996 crore for the 2025-26 financial year in the jurisdiction of the erstwhile Chittoor district. On Saturday, a meeting of the Standing Committee was held at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall under the chairmanship of ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu.

ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, Deputy CEO Zubeda Begum, and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZP Chairman stated that discussions were held on the development projects being implemented through ZP funds in the sectors of rural development, education, healthcare, agriculture, women’s welfare, security, and other welfare departments. He emphasised the need for the swift completion of engineering works undertaken in the Panchayati Raj and RWS departments within the erstwhile Chittoor district. He also urged officials to take necessary actions to address the issues raised by the MLAs during the meeting.

DRDA Project Director Sridevi informed the meeting that a total of Rs 2,285 crore has been distributed between April 2024 and February 2025 for pensions to 5,60,785 beneficiaries in the erstwhile Chittoor district. Additionally, Rs 1,742 crore has been disbursed through bank linkages to 19,425 individuals, while Rs 390 crore has been allocated to 61,569 self-help group members through the Sthree Nidhi scheme.

During the review, members raised concerns about the absence of officials from Annamayya and Tirupati districts at meetings related to various departments. The committee stressed the need for all department officials from the erstwhile Chittoor district to attend these crucial reviews without fail.

Regarding the education sector, members pointed out that government school teachers in Kuppam were not adhering to school working hours, causing inconvenience to students. This issue was brought to the attention of the committee for necessary action.