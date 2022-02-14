ZP standing panel approves draft budget for Rs 5,382 cr

Chittoor:The Zilla Praja Parishad Standing Committee which met here on Sunday approved the draft budget with a total receipts for Rs 5,382 crore while the expenditure was put at Rs 5,033 crore leaving a surplus of Rs 349 crore for the year 2022-23. This is the first meeting of the standing committee after the newly elected Zilla Parishad.

Briefing media on the allocations made to various sectors, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu said that Rs 1,201 crore was provided to

Panchayat Raj (PR) department for laying roads in rural areas and also construction of buildings including village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs). The allocations made to other sectors include social security and social welfare schemes Rs 1,560 crore, rural employment generation works Rs 945 crore, School Education Rs 580 crore, agriculture Rs 512 crore, animal husbandry Rs 311 crore, Rural Water Supply Rs 181 crore, SC, ST, BC and Minority Welfare Rs 10 crore, Medical and Public Health Rs 4 crore and Fisheries Rs 2.3 crore.

Terming the budget as 'Sakala Janula' budget, ZP chairman said that suggestions, views and representations of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, ZPTCs and MPPs from the district were taken into consideration in the budget allocation duly incorporating the state government allocations made to various departments this year. He exuded confidence that the Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and the YSRCP MPs and legislators play a proactive role accelerating the district development. The district administration was gearing up for the herculean task of tackling the drinking water more so in the ensuing summer, he said adding that instructions were given to RWS department for taking required steps to ensure no shortage of water in any village in the district particularly in the water stressed western parts through HNSS Kuppam Branch canal.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy wanted the officers and others working in the medical and health department to bring any problems they or the public are facing to the notice of the elected representatives for a solution to ensure the vital medical and health wing function effectively. ZP chairman presided over the standing committee 1,2,4 and 7 meeting, ZP vice-chairman Dhananjaya Reddy, who is chairman of standing committee 3, presided over its meeting, ZPTC member Bharathi presided over the meeting of standing committee 5, ZPTC Ramya chaired standing committee 6 meeting. District Officials of the various departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, planning and Panchayat Raj participated in the committee meetings of their respective departments. ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy briefed the salient features of budget.