ZPH School teacher Suresh gets national best teacher award

Tirupati : Koonati Suresh, a Social Science teacher at Zilla Parishad High School in Uranduru of Srikalahasti constituency, has been selected for the prestigious national Best Teacher award. This recognition highlights his immense contribution to education sector, both as an educator and a digital content creator.

Over the years, he has made a remarkable impact on teaching community and students alike. As a textbook author, he has penned textbooks in social science and translated NCERT textbooks to ensure accessibility for a wider audience. His dedication to student success is evident in his efforts during Covid-19 lockdown, where he provided free online lessons to thousands of students. He played a crucial role in establishing a State-level forum that provided training to teachers, further enhancing quality of education in the region.

Suresh’s contributions to digital education are particularly noteworthy. He has created and shared digital content, such as lesson plans, notes, videos and question papers, with thousands of Social Science teachers, free of charge. His website, Gurudeva.com, established in 2010, has served over 23 lakh people, offering valuable educational resources. He also collaborated with Praveenya Foundation from Hyderabad to provide free computer education to five lakh children in 2,500 schools.



In addition to his digital initiatives, Suresh has been instrumental in creating innovative teaching materials, including a book titled ‘Pictorial Social Studies’, which contains around 1,000 pictures and maps to aid student understanding. He prepared a school-level constitution to outline the rights and responsibilities of students, teachers and parents. Also worked as a State-level resource person in educational training programmes.



His accolades are numerous, including the National Best ICT Teacher Award by the Central government, Andhra Ratna Award, Global Best Teacher Award, BR Ambedkar Pratibha Puraskar Award and Gurumitra Award among others. He has been recognised twice as the Best Teacher at the district level and has received the Praveenya Foundation special recognition award twice.

