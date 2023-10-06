ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore

Tirupati: ZRUCC Member Dr PC Rayulu spoke about Tiruchanur railway station, saying that it should be brought on to usage quickly for passengers. He asked to build an over bridge for the passengers as soon as possible by increasing two additional railway lines.

He attended the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting held at Secunderabad railway house on Thursday, which was presided over by Arun Kumar Jain, the General Manager of South-Central Railway.

The committee held a long discussion to provide better services to railway passengers.

Among other things, Dr Rayulu also mentioned the need to develop Tirupati West and renaming Chandragiri railway station as Srinivasa Mangapuram station. He also asked to change the name of Tiruchanur railway station as Tirupati East.

He sought for a monorail from Tirupati to Tiruvannamalai and to introduce Vande Bharat express train from Tirupati to Bangalore/Mysore very soon.