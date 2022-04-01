1.5 million production milestone in India achieved with Skoda Kushaq

SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. limited (SAVWIPL), which does manage the Indian operations of Volkswagen group brands such as SKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, all of these have marked an significant milestone in its Indian Journey by producing 15,00,000 units till date from its manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Pune and Shendra, Aurangabad, India. The above milestone has been accomplished by producing the SKODA KUSHAQ at facility in Pune.



The SAVWIPL facility in Pune presently produces SKODA KUSHAQ, SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Vento. The Aurangabad facility produces premium as well as luxury model from the Group's brands SKODA, Volkswagen and Audi.

The milestone SKODA Kushaq has marked the beginning of the new era for the SKODA Auto in India in the month of June, 2021. The SUV is the 1st production vehicle of India 2.0 project and the 1st SKODA to be developed and manufactured in and for India. The company has marked another significant milestone in its India 2.0 journey with the commencement of exports of the Made in India Volkswagen T-Cross in the month of February 2022. The group has been successful in exporting more than 545,700 cars until December 2021.