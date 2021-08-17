All NEW Tigor EV from TATA Motors to be Unveiled on 18th August, 2021

On Monday, Tata Motors has made and announced that, its all new Tigor EV would be unveiled on 18th August, 2021.



The all new Tigor EV would be 2nd electric car from the Tata motors in passenger vehicle segment. The existing Tigor EV would be for fleet users.

Earlier in August, the company Tata Motors have teased the Tigor EV alongside the NExon EV. Which will be the 1st electric sedan in the market, which would be powered by Ziptron too.

Tata Motors Patented Core, Ziptron has been used in NEXon EV and would underpin all its electric cars in passenger vehicles segment.

On August 18th, 2021 specifications as well as features would be unveiled.









