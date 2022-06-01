Ambassador all set to comeback in EV Avatar

As per reports, the Hindustan Motor is collaborating with French Carmaker Peugeot on the design and engine of the EV, Amby.



We have just begun the R&D (research and development) work. This hatchback version of the Ambassador would have all kinds of features and also better interior, which a new-age customer looks for.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Hindustan Motors, Uttam bose, stated that, work is underway to bring out the new look, Amby, Mechanical design work for the new engine has reached an advanced stage.

He further added that, the estimated investment for the joint venture with the European company will be around Rs. 600 crores, but the details would be announced next year.

Bose stated that the company would invest in Uttarapara plant for a technology upgrade. All these would be built at Uttarapara, we have a capacity of about 25,000 vehicles as of now. We are not utilising more than 10,000. The additional capacity would be utilised once the new products are launched.