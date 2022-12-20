Bajaj Auto Launched Updated 2023 Platina 110 motorcycle With ABS in India

Bajaj Auto is a multi-national two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company, which has got its base in Pune, Maharastra. Recently, the company has launched the updated 2023 Platina 110 motorcycle with ABS in India, its start price is around Rs.72.224 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This is the first and the presently only 110 cc motorcycle in India, which would be offered with an ABS system.

The Platina 110 ABS receives a single-channel ABS on the front wheel, which would improve its safety quotient of the commuter motorcycle. Sitting atop the Platina 110 range, the ABS-Equipped model has also received a digital instrument cluster along with an ABS indicator, a gear position indicator and other info. Bajaj is offering the 2023 Platina 110 ABS in four color options, namely Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail wine Red and Saffire Blue.

No changes have been made to the bike;'s motor. It makes use of the same 115.45 cc single cylinder air-cooled fuel injected engine which produces about 8.4 hp of max power at 7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5.000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The suspension duties would be taken care by the telescopic front forks up front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back. The motorcycle receives a disc brake at the front with the single-channel ABS, along with a drum brake at the rear.