FADA Expects Numerous New Car Launches Before the Festive Season Kicks In, this year

The previous two years have been lost due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the Federation of the Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) is hoping for few festive cheer this year. The Auto Dealer's body expects the number of new car launches during the festive season to increase to minimum, double this year.



Numerous carmakers, including India's largest manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, South Korean Hyundai and one of the best Japanese car maker, Toyota are expected to launch few of their most anticipated models just before the festive season kicks in. Cars such as Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser Hyrder and Tucson have already lined up for launch likely by September-end, this year.

FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati, has said that festive during the previous years was worst in a decade especially for auto dealers. He hopes there would be again high demand for new cars and this would help turn things around. However, he also has stated that low sales with regard to two-wheeler segment, barring the EV's remain a concern. If I compare with the last two years, you would find minimum double the model launch during the festive season, Moreover, we are witnessing a numerous electric vehicle being launched also. So, you would find numerous launches ahead of season.

Gulati has stated that SUV would dominate new car launches ahead of Diwali this year. Besides the three SUVs already mentioned, other new models or facelift models are expected to hit the market before Diwali. Gulati has stated that, 90% of the launches would be driven towards the SUV segment. We are witnessing good footfalls and enquiries with regards to dealerships. No doubt there are issues such as high waiting period in the car segment, which would act a deterrent to the customer. But we find the customers are still supporting the dealerships despite there has been long waiting period.