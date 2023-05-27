For the Year, 2023, No New launches from Mahindra: Thar 5-door Launch expected in 2024

One of the reasons for the post-pone could be, high wait period for cars such as 3-door Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N.

Mahindra Major focus would be clearing the existing deliveries, at least for 2023. Jimny is set to gain with this decision, as it will not have any direct rival at the time of launch. The 5 door Gurkha is expected to be launched later this year.

Thar 5 Door Features

Even though Thar will be sporting largely the same look as well as feel similar to the 3-door version, it would be based on the Scorpio N’s platform. The users can also expect more comfortable rides as well as family vibes with the 5 door thar. The SUV would be available both 2WD and

When it comes to inside, the 5 door Thar is expected to receive features such as Cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. Safety features would include nearing to 6 airbags and ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill hold and hill descent control, ABS with EBD and brake assist and rear parking camera.

Engine options for 5 door Thar would be same as existing Thar. However, the engines could be tweaked to achieve a higher state of tune. In its present format, the 2.2 litre diesel unit makes 130 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices would include 6 speed manual as well as 6 speed torque converter automatic. The 2.0 litre petrol motor makes 150 PS. Torque output is 300 Nm with the 6 speed manual and 320 Nm with the 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox.