Force Motors to Unveil the BS6 Compliant Gurkha on 15 Sep,21

During the 2020, Auto Expo, the 2021, Force Gurkha was showcased. The above model would be powered by an 8bhp 2.6 litre diesel engine.



The Force Motors, after releasing a set of teaser on its social media channels, the company is all set to unveil the BS6 compliant Gurkha on 15th September, 2021. The 2nd generation, model would be showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, which was held in Delhi.

The last teaser video of the new Force Gurkha has been revealed that the upcoming Force Gurkha would be equipped with four captain seats having fabric upholstery, when it comes to second row it would also receive individual arm rests. Another teaser video has offered us peak at the exterior design, which tends to feature a snorkel, fender, mounted turn indicators, roof rack and wide wheelarches.

A few other notable features belonging to the next-gen Force Gurka is likely to include a single-slat grill having the Force Motors logo, new circular headlamps having LED DRLS, black front as well as rear bumpers, fog lights, new alloy wheels, black oRVSs, vertically-positioned tail lights and a tow hook. Inside the model, it is expected to come equipped having a dual tone theme of beige as well as black, a touchscreen infotainment system, circular AC vents, power windows and a 3 spoke steering wheel.

Under the hood, the 2021 force Gurka would be powered by an 89bhp 2.6 litre BS6 compliant diesel engine. It has got 5 speed manual transmissions, which is standard and the model would receive 4WD system, the carmaker is also working on 5 door variants of the Gurkha.



