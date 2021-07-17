Ford Figo Would Soon Receive an Automatic Gearbox

Previously Ford use to offer Figo along with 123PS, 1.5 litre petrol engine having 6-speed automatic gearbox, before discontinuing in the month of the January, 2020,



Later this month, Ford figo would receive an automatic gearbox. Previously, the hatchback's BS4 version was available having 1.5 litre petrol –AT combination, but it was discontinued right before the launch go BS6-complaint version.

The Figo Petrol would receive a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox like the Ecosport. It comes along with a 1.2 litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, rated at 96PS and 120Nm, presently it is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Figo would also be available with a 100PS/215Nm,1.5 litre diesel engine, mated to 5 speed manual transmission.

The hatchback features a height adjustable driver's seat, automatic Ac, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment (without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), electrically adjustable ORVMs. Rain-sensing wipers, push button start, auto headlamps. When it comes to safety, it is covered with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and remote keyless entry.

The Figo price range is between Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs.8.37 lakh(Ex-showroom Delhi). The automatic gearbox would be offered with mid-spec Titanium and top-end Blue variants for a premium of over a lakh over the corresponding manual variants. The hatchback would rival against the AMT variants of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.











