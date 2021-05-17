Ford Files for Patent for New System, for Displaying in Car Advertisement

Ford, an American car manufacturer, has recently filed a patent for its new system, which will enable the camera to detect the billboards near the road and display the advertisement through the infotainment system in the vehicle. Once the camera detects a billboard, it would start sending a pop up notification on the infotainment. The users would be able to click on the notification in order to access the website links, mobile phone numbers as well as other details as captured from the billboard.

This might be helpful in a few scenarios, wherein the driver would wish to have more information about the products its cons is user would require to pay a premium so that, he/she can avoid being bombarded by varied ads. It has been believed that the company would also start working with varied advertising agencies of billboard companies, to make sure ads get displayed even before the camera has detected the billboard, this would be really helpful in varied situations wherin the user would require to know more about a hospital, fuel station, restaurant or any other service enroute.

It has been also believed that dealership might provide a pop up ad free package at the time, where the new vehicle purchase has been made. Only time would tell us, as to whether the customer would be happy to pay more amount towards an ad-free device or would mere chose to ignore the pop-ups.