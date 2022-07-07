Hero MotoCorp Launches dirt-bike Challenge: if interested, get registered online

Hero MotoCorp has launched a dirt bike challenge for Indian Motorcyclists. This challenge is for the riders who would pursue their passion for off-road riding.

This Pan-India competition would start this month and it would be held in more than 45 cities. All those riders who wish to participate in this challenge, would require to register themselves online and next after screening these riders, Hero would conduct first round over multiple weekends. The winners from this phase would again compete against the regional qualifiers held in the 18 cities.

The Gurgaon based brand would again select the top 100 riders who would be then mentored and trained by CS Santhosh in a five-day boot camp. From this boot camp, only top 20 riders would make it to the finals, which be held at company's R&D facility at Jaipur. Here, the riders would be mentored by the Hero MotoSports Team Rally Team. The Winner and two Runners-up would win the XPulse 200 4V and also sponsorships worth 20 lakh.