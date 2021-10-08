Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V in India at Rs 1.28 lakh

Augmenting its premium portfolio ahead of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve.

The XPulse – India's first 200cc adventure motorcycle has captivated the youth across the world with its on-road-off-road readiness, cutting-edge technology, and differentiated styling. The new XPulse 200 4 Valve is a powerful addition to the well-rounded X-range of the premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp.

Building on its DNA of high-tech adventure experience, the new motorcycle comes with the 200cc BSVI 4 Valve Oil Cooled Engine, which offers 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent added torque, thereby ensuring a relaxed and stress-free ride at high speeds.

This, along with an updated oil cooling system, improved seat profile and upgraded LED headlights, makes the motorcycle a perfect ride companion while discovering the unknown terrains.

The XPulse 200 4 Valve is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs 1,28,150 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp's aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment that is performance-led, tech-enabled and youth-focused. Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world. With the new XPulse 200 4V, we are bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience."

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales, After Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Honored by the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year title in 2020, the XPulse has created a new adventure category in the 200cc motorcycle segment. We are delighted to bring the new XPulse 200 4V for our customers this festive season. It is surely going to add to the popularity of the XPulse brand in its powerful and stylish avatar."

XPulse 200 4VALVE

Engine

The XPulse 200 is equipped with a BS-VI 200cc 4 Valve oil-cooled engine which produces a power output of 19.1 PS @ at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500rpm. The 4 Valve oil-cooled engine not only provides superior power across the mid and top-end speed range but also offers stress-free engine performance even at high speeds while keeping the vibrations in control.

For better heat management in heavy traffic, the cooling system is now updated with a 7 fin oil cooler. The significantly improved transmission setup in XPulse 200 4V offers better strength and durability, while the gear ratio has been updated for better tractive effort and acceleration.

High-Tech Adventure

Equipped with the latest technology, the XPulse 200 4V guarantees a comfortable ride for a greater distance. The enhanced LED headlight provides better visibility at night and illuminates the road homogeneously.

It continues to boast segment-first features such as a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, Turn-by-Turn navigation, Gear indicator, Eco Mode and two Trip meters and Single Channel ABS as a standard offering.

Adventure Tuned

With a conquer all terrains spirit, the motorcycle features long suspension travel –190mm front and 170mm rear along with 21" front and 18" rear spoke wheels. To ensure a trouble-free ride through the rocky and treacherous terrains, the motorcycle is equipped with an aluminum skid plate that protects the engine, a new toothed brake pedal for maximum grip and control, and an upswept exhaust that enables deep water crossing.

On/Off-Road Readiness

The dual-purpose tyres, 10-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, accessible seat height of 825mm and high ground clearance of 220mm provides a well-rounded package for the adventurous rider.

Thanks to the well-engineered chassis setup, the XPulse 200 4V offers a superior riding experience whether for a daily commute, or pleasure rides on country roads or off-road terrains.

Ride All Day & Night

For enhanced travel capability, the motorcycle offers a luggage plate with bungee hooks to carry luggage even with a pillion passenger. The improved seat comfort makes every kilometre more relaxed and effortless. The protective windshield provides noticeably better wind and weather protection as well as more overall riding comfort. The USB charger helps a rider stay connected through the journey and front & rear petal disc brakes help efficient braking.

Exciting Color Options

Inspired by the spirit of adventure and off-road, the new XPulse 200 4V comes in three new exciting colour options – Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid to catch all the attention on the road.

Rally Kit

The already proven and a favourite of motorsports enthusiasts, the Rally Kit will continue to transform the XPulse 200 4V into a full-blown rally machine. The Rally Kit is completely road legal and also homologated for FMSCI approved motorsports events. This unique package of performance parts has enabled our customers to learn and improve their off-road skills for competitive racing.