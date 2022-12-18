Honda CB300F Price Reduced, Grab the Offer, before it is Gone

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has made announcement, that it would offer generous amount of discount for its recently launched CB300F naked Streetfighter style motorcycle. Honda CB300F undercuts, is the most economical product at the high end BigWing Dealerships.



As part of the year, end sale, Honda CB300F pries might have been reduced by an incredible Rs. 50,000. However, this deal is only good while the supplies last.

For Delux model, starting at Rs. 2.26 lakh and for going up to Rs. 2.29 lakh(both ex-showroom) for the Deluxe Pro version, the CB300F was introduced by the Japanese manufacturer in the month of August 2022.

The Deluxe and Deluxe Pro models of the Motorbike are presently available for Rs. 1.76 lakh and Rs. 1.79 lakh, respectively, a decrease of Rs. 50,000(ex-showroom). It would cost around Rs. 2.15 lakh in India. Since its inception with a hefty price tag, the CB300F has been appealing option, as is common for the Honda's luxury goods.

The Honda CB300F is a thousand rupees more expensive when compared to the base model but thousand less when compared to KTM 125 Duke. There is now a price tag of Rs. 1.75 lakh for the Bajaj Dominar 250, thus making the CB300F, very good offer. You must probably move quickly, if you are interested in this deal, since it wont last forever.