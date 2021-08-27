Hyundai Hydrogen Sports Car Teased: One step further towards clean mobility

While Hyundai Nexo is already in flesh and there has been claims made about its range to be around 610 kms, the hydrogen based sports car may take adrenaline levels to a new high.



Hydrogen has been witnessed by numerous individuals as the future source of power for clean vehicles as well as Hyundai has been taking big strides in this area for some time now. Even though the focus of the world at the moment is on electric vehicles, the hydrogen vehicles in development are making bigger promises.

As such, we find much buzz has been created, when the company recently released a teaser about Hyundai hydrogen sports car.

The Korean car maker is also organizing a Hydrogen Wave forum on 7th of September and it is then that we find more details about its new age sports car is likely to be known. At the moment, though there is still much excitement.

The teaser image reveals a camouflaged vehicle in a fastback sedan shape. It has got a high window line having a low slung profile; it clearly appears to be designed d for speed. What it is not certain though, is if it is something which Hyundai would actively take to production or if it is a concept which serves to only bring out the possible potential of hydrogen based performance cars of the future.

What makes car having hydrogen fuel cells remarkable is that these are absolutely emission free. While we find the EV might source power from plants running on fossil fuels, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles to put in simple words, the hydrogen reacting with oxygen to produce energy.

It is interesting, to know that, Hyundai has sold about 4,700 units of hydrogen electricity vehicles worldwide in the 1st half of this year. The company has overtook Toyota to become the top selling brand for hydrogen vehicles. While we find the Hyundai offers Nexo, Toyota has Mirai Gen 2 on offer currently.

And although refilling as well as recharging points for hydrogen vehicles is very limited at the moment, there is a general agreement that there is potential for such mobility options in the times to come.