Hyundai Verna 2023 gets over 8000 bookings

Hyundai has recently launched all new verna for the Indian market today, the introductory price of the vehicle is Rs. 10.09 lakh(ex-showroom). The mid-size sedan has received a much required update after a long while. Additionally, the automaker has registered above 8000 booking of the new 2023 Hyundai Verna.

The new verna is available having two powertrain options and in four variants across nine color theme. Under the hood, the sedan has got 1.5 litre NA petrol and a1.5 litre turbo-petrol motor. The former generated about 113bhp and 144Nm if torque, while the latter develops 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. For the transmissions, it received a six-speed manual unit, an iVT unit and seven-speed DCT gearbox.

With regards to features, the new Verna receives some segment first features such front parking sensors, switchable controls for infotainment and climate control and heated from seats . it also comes loaded having features such as 10.25 touchscreen infotainment unit, an all digit instrument cluster automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, s sunroof, level 2 ADAS, eight speaker, Bose Sourced music system and more.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna receives 7 monotone color options, including Tellurian Brown, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. And the Turbo Variants get two dual tone color choices, including Atlas White with Abyss black and Fiery Red with Abyss black.