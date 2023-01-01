In 2023, Find the List of Upcoming SUV’s with ADAS

Car safety is major focus, multiple OEMS have began adding varied safety features such ADAS in Mass production Vehicles

List of upcoming SUVS having ADAS

The Indian Government Is working on improving the Safety of Cars in India, even more so with the recent cases of accidents.

Taking cognizance of the situation, OEM are also working towards making Vehicles safer.M0ving in the same direction, now multiple mass-production cars in India are expected to be launched with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS). This safety feature is expected to make the roads safer for the occupants as well as others. It has to be noted that this safety feature were earlier limited to only high-end cars. However, the situation will be changing with the launch of these upcoming SUVS with ADAS Technology.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Hyundai Creta is waiting for the launch of its next-generation version. The new SUV is expected to be launched in India, in the first half of 2023. This new version of the car, would be launched with ADAS consisting of features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor and more such features.

Apart from the safety features upgrade, the car would also receive cosmetic updates. Similar changes would be made in the interiors of the car having large infotainment system loaded having connectivity features. However, the powertrain of the SUV would remain the same as earlier.

TATA Safari Facelift

Tata Motors has been working on the launch of the TATA Safari and the car has been spotted testing multiple times. The test mule of the SUV hints towards cosmetic changes like redesigned front and rear ends. Specifically, changes in the design of the bumper, headlamps are expected. The SUV is also expected to have ADAS having features like Automatic Emergency braking, traffic-sign recognition, a drowsiness alert system and more.

The MG HECtor Facelift SUV

The above SUV all set to be launched in India on 5th January, 2023. The SUV comes with multiple changes in its looks, which include a redesign, loaded with chrome and multiple cosmetic changes such as new DRL and headlight housing. Along with these changes, the SUV would have ADAS as a safety feature. However, no changes has been made to the powertrain of the SUV. It would be the same as the previous generation. Upon the launch, the SUV would be competing against rivals such as Mahindra XUV700, TATA Safari and more.