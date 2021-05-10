In Indian Market, CNG Car Sales Recorded all time High for the year, 2020-2021

During the last fiscal year, in the Indian Market, the car sales touched all time high in India, even a Maruti Suzuki also have reported its highest ever CNG car sales figure during the last fiscal year (Fy20-21). The CNG car sales in the Indian Market stood at 1.17,288 units, this one has been the highest ever sales volume yet for the general when compared to earlier fiscal year (FY2019-20), there was 49.22 % sales growth, with total of 1,14, 791 CNG powered vehicles, sold during the period.

Consequently, Maruti Suzuki, is of the India's largest car maker, it has also reported highest ever sales figure, when it comes to CNG cars, they have sold nearing to 1,48.211 units in the fiscal year, FY2020-21, it registered about 41.6% growth on a year on year basis(YOY) basis. After the discontinuation of its engines previous year, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has made a decision to shift its focus on CNG cars as an alternative.

Hyundai, South Korean car Manufacturer in India, is the only other car manufacturer which is presently offered CNG cars. Hyundai was able to record sales nearing to 23,077 units for the year FY2020-21 for CNG powered vehicles, it would be around 132.4 growth when compared to the fiscal year before (9.930 units sold in FY2019-20). The overall market share for CNG cars stood about 6% for the year FY2020-21 in the Indian passenger car market, it is up from 4% in Fy2019-20)