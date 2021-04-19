India Eyes"World Number One" spot as EV Maker –Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, while addressing, the Amazon's Smbhav summit virtually on Sunday, he said the Indian government has shown keen interest in encouraging automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in our nation. And this process is in final stage of discussion with different manufacturers.

The Minister has stated, he is confident that, lithium-ion batteries would be manufactured in India in the coming six months. Our nation would be proud to achieve, number one position as an electric vehicle maker across the globe, over a period of time.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister has said, In India, we have all reputed brands and our nation is moving forward, making electric vehicles. The Minister also holds MSME Portfolio, indigenous battery technology will help EV, the most effective means of transport.

Our nation has got tremendous potential to make Green power. Within mere 6 months, the minister is confident, we would in a position to produce 100% lithium –ion battery in India, and there exist no shortage of lithium.

The Minister further added that our government is also working hand in hand to launch Hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) Technology. The HFC technology makes use of chemical reactions between Oxgyen (from air) and hydrogen to generate electrical energy, at the same time, it eliminates the use of fossil fuels.

India imports nearing to RS.8 lakh crore of crude oil and in coming 4 to 5 years, it would be double and this would cause a huge impact on the economy. Nitin Gadkari stated, we must look for alternative mode of energy, which must be efficient.

The Minister added, E mobility will act as a significant tool, which would help in developing pollution free transport in our nation. He also stated, in the coming two years, the cost of Electrical vehicles would significantly be reduced and it would be as competitive as petrol and diesel vehicles.

Nitin Gadkari emphasized, the quality of the EV Manufactured in our nation must be on par with international standard. The Minister wants our automobile industry to be number one manufacturing hub across the globe.

For this purpose, we are keen in encouraging methanol, ethanol, bio-CNG, both electric and hydrogen fuel cell. The minister also stressed on the importance of diversification of agriculture towards power and energy sector.

He argued, we have sugar surplus, rice surplus, wheat surplus, hence this is the problem as to why our minimum support price (MSP) is higher than market and international price. At the moment, our automobile turnover is about Rs. 7.5 lakh crores and out of this, our export is about Rs.3.5 lakh crores.