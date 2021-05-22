Is Kawasaki Planning to Launch- New Ninja ZX4R? 400CC Motorcycle with 4 cylinder Engine

Kawasaki, from time to time, has in place numerous business strategies to fend off competition from varied other superbike brands across the world. Time to time, it launches new attractive products for itself, this move from the company helps both, to counter at the same time, ensure to press the foot down of its competitors.

When it comes to Ninja 300 is the entry-level product of Kawasaki in India, presently this bike is priced at around RS 3.18 lakh(Ex-showroom).

The iconic Japanese moniker has been competent to pull a larger section of riders by launching its entry level super sport motorcycle in ZX-25R in both continents Asia as well as Australia during last year July.

New Ninja ZX-4

As per the reports, it has been found that, this new Ninja ZX-4R would most likely be based on the smaller ZX-25R instead of the larger ZX-6R so that, it can keep the cost in check in varied markets across the world. Ninja 25-R's platform might prove to be very cost effective as well. Since it can be even extended so that, it can accommodate a slighter bigger model. For example, the front alloy wheel will be able to house a dual disc set up, which would double up the anchorage power for ZX-4R.

This is updated Power Train

Similar like all other models in the series, the New Ninja ZX-4R would be powered by a high-reviving inline 4 cylinder motor, but it would carry a displacement of 400cc. Murmus have been going ahead and making claims, that this engine, is built by enlarging the bore of ZX-25R, at the same time, a new set of crank as well as pistons, were added.

This again would be complemented by an updated ECU so that it can ramp up both power as well as torque output. However, there has been no official output figure which has been revealed yet. While ZX-25R pushes out, around 50bhpm its enlarged motor in ZX-4R could likely churn out about 65 horses. This would help make it nearing to 20 bhp more powerful when compared 400cc parallel-twin motor of the standard Ninja 400.

Figures such as these would help, in putting against the likes of more premium super sport motorcycles such as Aprilia RS660 and the upcoming Yamaha R7. In order to handle the extra firepower, the Ninja Zx-4R could be equipped with extra premium hardware.

Updated Dynamics

Updated Dynamics, this does include a pair of inverted forks at the front, a linked mono-shock at the rear, twin front shifter, a traction control system as well as multiple riding modes as standard. At this point in time, everything is considered a mere speculation. but if indeed such a motorcycle based on ZX-25R is in development, it should not be too long before it comes out.