Jawa Makes a Big Announcement About Yezdi Brand's Comeback on Twitter

Yezdi is all set to revive again, in the Indian 2 wheeler market as Classic Legends Pvt limited, this is the company which has brought back the Jawa brand of motorcycles, it plans to launch new models in the near future. The Mahindra-backed subsidiary, classic legends would re-launch the Yezdi Motorcycles brand; however, they have not revealed its launch details of the upcoming new bikes.

In the meanwhile, we tend to find Jawa's official social handles of the Yezdi brand has been launched to indicate the brand's journey back to existence. The Jawa motorcycles in its cryptic tweet has written, we have disowned our own, the original bad boy. Head over the infamous YezdiForever.

The above post also has a public notice image which reads, General public is hereby notified that, out brother from the same mother, has decided to strike out on its own, among other details.

There are also rumors which tend to state that, upcoming Yezdi 2 wheelers would be underpinned by Jawa's platforms and that one of these bikes would be an adventure bike(ADV), the other might be a scrambler model. While this upcoming Yezdi Adv has been spied while testing without camouflage on public roads. Yezdi's new social media handle has shared a teaser of its upcoming models. However, there has been no announcement about the date, it is expected to be unveiled this month.

There are rumours that the upcoming Yezdi two-wheelers' will be underpinned by Jawa's platforms and that one of these bikes will be an adventure bike (ADV), the other may be a scrambler model. While the upcoming Yezdi ADV has been spied testing without camouflage on public roads, Yezdi's new social media handles shared a teaser of the upcoming models. However, there is no announcement of a date, it is expected to be unveiled this month.

Meanwhile, the classic Legend has been filed trademarks for Yezdi and Yezdi Roadking in India. According to Autocar India report, the Yezdi ADV would most likely to be powered by existing products from Jawa such as a larger 334cc motor from the Jawa perak. The single cyclinder liquid cooled motor produces a claimed 30.6hp and 32.7Nm, but it is expected to be tuned differently.

The hardware components might include wire-spoke wheels having disc brakes on both, telescopic front forks having a rear mono-shock. The features light may feature a full Led lighting, a digital instrument cluster having dual-channel ABS and Bluetooth Connectivity.

When launched, the Yezdi ADV would rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure bike and it Is also expected to be priced in the same segment.