Kia EV6 to launch in India by June

This one is the 1st offering in the nation, our sources now, tell us that, the EV6 would be launched by June 2022.

The Kia EV6 is the Korean carmaker's 1st all electric offering and it has got praise abroad in the market, it is offered in.

The Kia EV6 will be a CBU

It would receive a plenty of tech as well as safety features

It comes with a 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery pack

Kia EV6: what do we know?

The EV6 makes use of Kia's latest "Opposites United" design philosophy the gives the electric crossover a sleek and sporty overall look.

When it comes to inside, the Kia EV feature a dual screen layout-one for the digital dials and another for the infotainment system.

The EV provides connected car tech, a new spoke steering wheel design, an augmented reality head-up display and a number of ADAS (advance driver assistance system) safety features.

Kia India's future EV plans

The EV6 is only the beginning of Kia and Hyundai's EV plans for India, which includes getting 6 all electric models by the year, 2024. Apart from the EV6, Kia would bring in the new e-Niro as well as mass market electric SUV, while the Hyundai would bring the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric facelift and a mass market EV SUV of its own.