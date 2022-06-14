Limited -Edition Indian FTR Stealth Grey Unveiled: only 150 limited edition bike to be produced

To maintain exclusivity, mere 150 units of this limited-edition bike would be produced.

-Based on the S variant of the FTR

-Limited to just 150 units

The American bike Maker, Indian Motorcycle has taken the wraps of the new Stealth Grey version of its FTR flat-tracker for the international markets.

As the name suggests, it boasts a special grey paint scheme on its fuel tank, headlamp nacelle and front fender having tank sporting a vibrant red-colored FTR decal. As for the overall equipment, the stealth grey gets all the goodies that the top-spec S variant of the FTR offers.

Indian has equipped the bike with Metzeler tyres, an Akrapovic Exhaust, cornering ABS, three riding modes and a tubular flat-tracker handlebar sourced from ProTaper. It also gets a 4.3-inch full color TFT instrument cluster with Touch sensitivity.

To enhance the riding experience further, Indian has equipped the S trim with Brembo brakes and revised steering geometry powering the motorcycle is a 1203cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine churns out a mammoth 120Nm of torque and 122bhp.

Now, Indian Motorcycle does not have even the standard FTR in India for a long time, hence bringing the limited-edition trim is out of the question as of now. Presently, it has got only three motorcycles in India Portfolio including the Chief Bobber Dark horse, Chief Dark horse and super Chief limited.