Lucid's 1st Luxury Electric Sedan Air Dream Edition, is Longest EV in US

US based electric carmaker Lucid has made an announcement that, its 1st luxury electric sedan has got an official range, rating above 830 kms, thus making it the longest range electric vehicle in the US.



The company, has made the above announcement after the EV manufacturer has got an official rating from the US Environmental Protection agency, this is the body, which tends to certify the official range of EV's in the nation.

The agency rated that, the Lucid Air Dream Edition has got an official range nearing to 520 miles (823 ksm) on a single charge. It has nearly 200 kms, more than its rival Tesla model S long range, which has about 651 kms of range.

CEO of the Lucid Motor, Peter Rawlinson and also the former chief engineer of Tesla's Model S sedan has stated that the official range of Air Dream edition is, a number one, it is believed to be a new record for any EV. The ratings have been bolstered Ludic's stocks in the share market, jumping above 8% after the report came out.

The Calfornia based EV manufacturer is considered to be rival against Tesla due to its claims made to build electric cars, which has got a world beating ranges. The above carmaker has made its debut on the Nasdaq in the month of July, after it has completed its merger with a company backed by Wallstreet dealmaker Michael Klein in a deal, which has been valued the combined company at $24 billion.

The company has been planning to build less than 500 Air Dream Edition electric luxury sedan, which would have about 823 kms range. The electric car is most likely to cost nearing to $169,000 (when converted, it is roughly nearing to Rs1.25 crore). The carmaker's Grand Touring version of Air sedan has been estimated to have a range of nearing to 516 miles (around 830 kms).

The above version of Lucid is expected to go into production this year and it may cost nearing to $139.000(a little above Rs. 1 crore). The other variation of the vehicle has got estimated ranges which are greater than 700 kms.

Lucid would manufacture its electric cars at its facility in Casa Grande in Arizona. The EV manufacturing unit has been built in less than a year and production has been expected to start by the end of this year. Previous month, the Lucid has stated that, it would begin deliveries of the Air dream edition electric luxury sedans later this year.