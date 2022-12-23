Mahindra Chief Design Officer, Teases a new "under the Wraps "SUV

We have reached the end, everywhere we find car manufacturing are excited in launching new cars for the upcoming year. We also find, some of the car companies have also leaked some of their new car designs while few other new upcoming were spotted testing.



Amidst all this, Chief Design Officer of Mahindra ha teased a new "under the wraps" SUV.

The Teased SUV looks like a Hyundai Creta-Sized model, this one is basically a compact SUV. These Tiny visual details reveal that the SUV would have Flared wheel arches, a prominent shoulder line and a hunchback-type boot design.

Mahindra is presently has no offering with regards to compact SUV, which comprises the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigurn. This compact SUV space is one of the most sought-after segments among the buyers who are having a Budget nearing to Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs (on-road).

Details about the 2nd Generation XUV500(if the model teased is indeed that) are scarce, but we are expecting it to use the XUV300's 1.2 litre turbo petrol as well as 1.5 litre diesel engines. Both engines belt out performance that is on a par with other compact SUV's outputs. Moreover, it could be one of the Few SUV's having a diesel powertrain.

Mahindra has revealed that, it will not be present at the AUTo Expo 2023. Hence, we are expecting this SUV to be unveiled sometime next year, possibly in the 2nd half of the calendar. This new SUV, if it indeed a compact model, then is expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (Ex-showroom).