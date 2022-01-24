Maruti Suzuki partnering with Toyota to develop New Micro SUV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are developing a new electric crossover which is expected to launch in 2024. Maruti has also codenamed it to be YY8. We expect this vehicle would be micro-SUV, which would compete against the TATA Punch EV.

The product would be co-developed with Toyota because of which the Japanese manufacture would be able to sell its version of the same micro-SUV. Earlier, it was expected that, Maruti Suzuki would enter the EV market, having a hatchback, but a micro-SUV makes much more sense because presently, the SUV are in high demand when compared to hatchbacks.

This new model would go on sale in few foreign markets too. The YY8 would be produced at the Suzuki's manufacturing facility located in the state of Gujarat. The manufacturers are also expecting the sales target to be around 1.5 lakh units each year.

The Maruti Suzuki has been already testing the Japan-spec WagonR electric in India. We have witnessed it in almost all-weather conditions, hence we can state that, it can be tested vigorously. As per few sources, the company, Maruti Suzuki will not be launching the Japan-spec Wagon R Electric in Indian Market. Instead, they would debut with a mini-SUV. It is still not sure, as to which platform would be used for the upcoming electric SUV, it may be Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform or Toyota DNGA platform. The driving range may be around 250 km and the pricing may be around 10 lacs. Few of the interior bit can be shared among other Maruti Suzuki vehicles, which would help both, manufacturers in saving the cost. This is definitely significant, as new electric vehicles must be affordable, so that customers can adapt to the lifestyle, which comes with an EV.