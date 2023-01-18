Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles for faulty airbag controller

Chennai, Jan 18: Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has recalled 17,362 vehicles comprising newly launched Grand Vitara, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza and Baleno, to replace airbag controllers.

The company is recalling the models rolled out between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.

Maruti Suzuki has warned customers of the suspected vehicles not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced.

The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles, the company said.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention, the company said.