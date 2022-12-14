Maruti Suzuki unveiled prototype version of WagonR Flex-fuel car in India: Launch expected in 2025

Maruti Suzuki, is India's largest car manufacturer, the company has recently showcased the protype version of the WagonR flex-fuel vehicle in the nation. The WagonR FFV has been designed and also developed locally by the engineers of Maruti Suzuki with essential support from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It was unveiled in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.



Maruti Suzuki WagonR FFV is India's first mass-segment flex fuel car and it has been designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20%(E20) and 85%(E85) fuel. It has got an upgraded engine which has been designed specifically to use higher ethanol-blended petrol along with new fuel system technologies such as heated fuel rail for cold start assist as well as ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection.

Components such as engine management system, new fuel pump as well as fuel injector has been developed along with upgradation of other mechanical components in order to ensure engine and vehicle durability. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR FFV would also comply with the upcoming and more stringent BS6 Phase-II emission norms.

Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki has officially revealed that it would launch its first flex fuel vehicle by 2025 and all likelihood, it would be WagonR FFV. Only would time reveal, the price difference between standard petrol variant and FFV variants of the car.

Commenting on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO Maruti Suzuki India limited stated "Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing the nation's oil import burden as well as improving the environment. Designed and developed locally in India with support from SMC Japan. The Wagon R Flex Fuel Protype vehicle emboldens Government of India's "Make in India" efforts.

Additionally, he further added, our research reveals that ethanol fuel-based wAgon R Flex fuel protype vehicle operating on E85 fuel would help reduce tailpipe GHG emission nearing by 79% in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model would ensure same power performance. Showcasing this Flex Fuel protype vehicle is a step in this direction. We would introduce our first Flex fuel vehicle for the compact segment by 2025.