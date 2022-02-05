Mazda plans to Launch around 3 New Electric Cars by 2025

Mazda is all set to expand it electric line-up, but it will not be throwing its full weight behind the technology. The company has stated that, it plans to launch 3 new EVs by the year, 2025, all of which would be built on the existing electric technology of the company.



These new cars would continue to be built on Mazda's Skyactiv Multi-solution scalable Architecture and the buyers would have a choice of 24V or 48V mild-hybrid powertrains (former for small vehicles and the latter for larger cars), plug-in hybrid technology and even a rotary-powered range extender system.

Mazda company Is even working on few new straight six petrol and diesel engines, specifically designed for its larger cars, such as the upcoming CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs. They would be build using the brand's lean burning Skyactiv-X technology and feature 48-volt electrification. Both these SUVs are expected to hit the market in the year, 2023.

The company has also joined the eFuel alliance in order to help promote as well as develop renewable synthetic fuels. This may provide a method for Mazda to reduce the CO2 emissions of its entire fleet without the need for any enormous infrastructure changes, as the fuel may be dispensed from a conventional forecourt.

Presently, Mazda is investigating synthesized fuels made from carbon, which has been pulled out the atmosphere by giant filters in a similar fashion to Porsche'e e-fuel efforts. The carbon is then combined with hydrogen in just the right mix to offer it exact the same properties as conventional petrol and diesel, without introducing any new carbon to the air.

Mazda is presently working on biodiesel fuels, which would be made using sustainable raw material such as micro algae fats and used cooking oil. Significantly, this raw material will not compete for land space with the human food supply, which would normally be the case with biodiesel fuels.

All these innovations would help Mazda meet its climate targets, the company's ambition is to reduce its C02 emissions by nearing to 50% over 2010 levels by the year, 2030. The company also plans to complete carbon neutrality across each element of its business by the year, 2050. This would be growing trend for the world's car manufacturers with Polestar and Volvo making similar pledges earlier this year.