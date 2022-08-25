Mercedes Launches its most Expensive Electric Car in India @ Rs.2.45 Crore

On Wednesday, the Germany luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz has launched its most expensive electric car -EQS sedan in India, its upward price is around Rs. 2.45 crore (Ex-showroom) for the powerful AMG version.



The above company eyeing about nearly 25% of its total sale to come from green in the coming 5 years. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the 1st of the three luxury EVs lined up for the Indian market debut in the year, 2022.

The managing director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, Martin Schwenk, has stated that, we are very optimistic and also, we are bullish to look at around, stating that, around 25% of the sales in the coming 5 years (From EVs) whether it comes early or later, nobody know but 2 years ago, I would not have this statement.

Next month, the AMG EQS would be followed by the launch of the locally-assembled EV-EQS 580. The 3rd car by Mercedes would be 7-seater electric SUV, EQB, it is expected to go on sale around November 2022.

Under the standard conditions, the AMG EQS 53MATIC+ features a 107.8kWh battery and it can have range up to 529 to 586 km on a single charge. The maximum output of this car can go up to 560 kW(761 hp) in Race Start mode with boost function. In this case, the luxury saloon can accelerate starting from 0 to 100 km/h in mere 3.4 seconds having battery charge level of at least 75% and can achieve a top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes claims that the EV's battery can be charged having to 200 kW at quick-charging stations with direct current. In this case, power for up to another 300 kilometres can be "topped up" in just over 19 minutes. In the interior, the sedan is equipped having the MBIX Hyperscreen, which has got three displays merged into one another to create a screen band over 56 inch wide.