MG Motor India, unveiled the teaser of its upcoming electric car-Comet

MG Motor India has recently unveiled the teaser of the in-car entertainment system of its upcoming compact electric car-Comet.



The teaser provides a sneak peek of the stylish screen system which applies modern concepts and technologies highlighting aspects of the futuristic vehicle. The system boasts of array of advanced features, intuitive controls and seamless connectivity which Comet a gadget feel.

In the intelligent Tech Dashboard section, the MG Comet presents sophistication through the integrated Floating wide screen. This section consists of a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25 inch digital cluster.

Additionally, the entertainment system is also equipped with widgets of different dimensions with 3 fully customizable pages to offer customers access to a range of entertainment, navigation and connectivity options so that the users can access a variety of entertainment which makes travelling more enjoyable in addition to the touchscreen, the infotainment system also includes a range of intuitive controls, including voice commands, making it easy for drivers to access their preferred features without taking their eyes off the road.

The three-door, four-seater MG Comet EV would be the smallest four-wheeler for sale in India, measuring just 2.9m long. For comparison, the length of the Tata Nano is about 3099mm. the internal packaging though, will not be quite as cramped because of the electric skateboard's architecture, relatively large 2010mm wheelbase and boxy shape. The india-specific MG stubby snout, a wraparound strip under the windscreen with LED lighting components that ends in wing mirrors and a two-tone front fascia.

The battery size for the MG Comet EV is anticipated to be in the range of 20 to 25 kWh. Chances are, the battery would be purchased locally from Tata AutoComp, and will offer the Comet EV an expected driving range of up to 300 km, additionally, the price of the car is expected to be around Rs. 10 lakh in India.