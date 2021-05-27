New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial booking Started: Know it's Expected Price, Token Amount and Other Details

The new 2021 KTM RC 390 would definitely demand more, atleast Rs.10, 000 to 15,000 above the price of its present-day model, which is priced about RS.2.65 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi).

Recently, on the internet, the leaked images of the new 2021 KTM RC 390 have been found, which was snapped completely undisguised. In coming weeks, the new model would be launched in India. When we look at the images which have been leaked during the past few days, it is very clear, that a new bike would come with few significant design and also ergonomic updates. Following the leak, curiosity has been raised; we tried to get more information, about this upcoming model. It has been found that, few dealers in Delhi as well as Gurgaon, have already began accepting unofficial booking for the new 2021 KTM RC 390. The two dealers sources Delhi-NCR, have stated that, they have been accepting token amount nearing to RS.5000.

Both these dealers, have mentioned that, as the showroom would be open in the Delhi-NCR region starting from 1st June, interested customers can pay the token amount online if they desire to book the bike now, without they visiting the dealer showroom. As per the dealer sources, who have been accepting the token amount, have also shed light that, new 2021 KTM RC 390 would be launched in India by the end of June. As per these dealers, the bike should have been launched by now, but due to covid-19 pandemic, there has been delay. Now, speaking as to what all changes the new 2021 KTM RC 390 would receive, the bike would come with varied major design updates.

The most prominent among them, the front fascia has now has a single LED unit at the corner against the twin projector units from the existing model. Moreover, the bike would not receive a committed riding position such as present day model and instead it would come with sports tourer inspired ergonomics. With regards to features, the bike might gain a colored TFT screen similar to the 390 Duke apart from the bits such as quickshifter. When it comes to price, the new 2021 KTM RC 390 would be launched with a premium for minimum RS.10,000 to Rs.15,000 over the price of the current model, which is on sale at 2.65 lakh (x-showroom, Delhi) .