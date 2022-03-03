New Car launches in the month of March 2022

BMW X4 Facelift



The BMW would be launching its X4 facelift in the Indian market sometime this month. The German Carmaker has already begun taking the pre-bookings for the same.

2022 Lexus NX350h

Lexus has made an announcement that its 2022 NX350h SUV would go on sale in India from March 9th,2022. The above SUV would be available in 3 variants and it would receive a host of cosmetic updates as well as feature addition.

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz would be launching the 2022 Maybach S-Class in India on 3rd March 2022. This new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class would be based on the W223 S-Class. It would be offered in 2 variants, one is S580 and other one is S680.

2022 MG ZS EV

MG is gearing up to launch the face-lifted version of the ZS EV in India on 7th March 2022.

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI

Skoda has launched the Slavia 1.0 litre TSI version in the Indian Market, it is yet to launch the top-spec version, which would be powered by the bigger 1.5 litre TSI engine. With regards to price, the Skoda Slavia 1.5L TSI would be announced today 3rd March 2022.

Tata Altroz DCA

Tata Motors have opened booking for the automatic Variants of the Altroz Premium hatchback. The TATA Altroz (Dual-Clutch Automatic would go on sale very soon, its deliveries have been confirmed to start from mid-March 2022.

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift

The 2022 Toyota Glanza is more or less, a rebadged version of the Baleno facelift, which went on sale recently. The exact launch date still not yet known. Sometime this month, the company is considering to introduce Glanza facelift in the Indian market.

Toyota Hilux Pickup

Toyota could launch the Hilux pickup sometime in the month of March 2022, even though the exact launch date still not yet officially announced. The carmaker has opened booking for the Hilux back in the month of January and it has managed to get an overwhelming response, thus forcing the Toyota to temporarily halt the bookings for the pickup in India.

Volkswagen Virtus

Although not a launch, Volkswagen would unveil its new mid-size sedan in the Indian market, called the Virtus. This new vehicle would be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, same as the Skoda Slavia, it would replace the ageing Vento in the brand's Indian lineup.

The Volkwagen Virtus would be unveiled on 8th March, 2022.