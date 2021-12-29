New JAWA Cruiser Spotted While Testing: Rival Against Royal Enfield Meteor

The Jawa Motorcycle is presently working to expand its product portfolio in the nation, with varied new bikes, which also includes a new roadster and cruiser bike. The latter would take on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and has been spotted testing for 2nd time. While its name is still not known at the moment, the upcoming middleweight Jawa cruiser would be fuelled by Perak's 334cc, single-cylinder engine.

The bike would have blacked out finish

As per the spy shots of the camouflaged test mule, the new Jawa cruiser motorcycle would have a low slung stance and will have long wheelbase, forward-set footpegs, and a pulled back handlebar in order suit long distance riding. We find, similar to Jawa Perak, the alloy wheels, swingarm, engine casing, rear view mirrors and its exhaust will have finished in black. It is likely to house a digital analog instrument console.

Vehicle fuelled by a 31hp, 34cc engine

When it comes to this, new upcoming Jawa Motorcyle, it would reportedly be powered by a JAwa Peraks 334cc single-cyclinder engine, which generates power nearing to 30.5hp and peak torque of 32.7Nm. The above motor would be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The bike would be equipped with disc brakes

With regards to the safety of the rider, the 2022 Jawa Cruiser bike would be armed with disc brakes, both front as well as rear wheels, along with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the motorbike would be taken care by the telescopic forks on the front as well as dual coil type shock absorbers on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The 2022, Jawa Cruiser bike is expected to cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it would take on rivals such as Honda CB350RS and Royal Enfield Meteor 350.