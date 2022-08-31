Hungarian Brand Keeway has launched its all-new V302C motorcycle in the Indian Market, its introductory price is about Rs. 3.89 lakh (Ex-showroom, Pan-India). The Keeway V302C motorcycle is available in three different color options and its prices vary based on its color.

-Glossy Grey: Rs.3.89 lakh (Ex-showroom price)

-Glossy Black: Rs. 3.99(Ex-showroom Price)

-Glossy Red: Rs. 4.09(Ex-showroom Price)

The Keeway V302C booking has been commenced, you can book the vehicle by paying Rs. 10,000 at the official website or authorized Benelli I Keeway dealerships. The company confirms that its deliveries would begin from the month of September this year.

The new Keeway V302C is a lightweight bobber, which has got wide flat bars, a seat height of 690 mm and a wide rear wheel. It has got a wheelbase of about 1,420 mm and ground clearance of 158 mm. The bobber tends to make use of an 16-inch alloy front wheel and a 15 inch alloy rear wheel. The motorcycle has got a kerb weight of around 167 kg.

For braking, the bike receives dual-channel ABS, 300mm single disc brake at the front and 240mm single disc brake at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by the telescopic forks at the front as well as telescopic coil spring oil at the rear.

Mechanically, this new Keeway V302C is propelled by a twin -cylinder liquid cooled four stroke 8 valves SOHC engine, which is able to churn out a peak power nearing to [email protected] rpm and a max torque of [email protected] rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and receives a belt drive system.

Apart from it, the keeway is gearing to introduce 4 new products across varied categories by the end of this year in the Indian market. The company states that, the upcoming model would comprise of two retro street classics, a naked street and a sports motorcycle.