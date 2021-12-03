Nitin Gadkari Brought Pilot Car, that runs on Green hydrogen

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday shared the news, that he had purchased car on a pilot basis, which runs on green hydrogen. While addressing the National Summit on Financial inclusion, Transport minister stated that, he would drive that car in Delhi, so that, people will start believing it is possible to get hydrogen from water.



The minister stated at the summit, that, he has been supporting the prospects of green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel. He also has plan to run buses, trucks and cars on green hydrogen which, would be produced using sewage water as well as solid waste in the cities.

He also spoke about a 7-year-old project, which Gadkari has initiated in Nagpur, where the sewage water would be recycled, Gadkari stated presently sells its sewage water to Maharastra Govt power plant and they earn around 325 crores in a year. He added, nothing is waste. It majorly depends on the leadership vision as well as technology which you can create wealth in waste. Presently, the minister is trying to create value in waste water. Each municipality has this water, he added.

Training individuals will help people to produce green hydrogen from this type of water. We also solid waste, which can be used to cover the solar rooftops, thus providing electricity at much cheaper rate. When electricity is offered cheap, many households as well as businesses tend to benefit and at the same time water as well as electrolysers is also produced by India. We produce green hydrogen and this can be alternative fuel. All buses, trucks, cars can be run on this. This one, is not difficult task, we have brought a hydrogen, which I would be driving in Delhi, reason being, people take time to accept, out of box ideas, Gadkari stated.