Nitin Gadkari, Pitches for Manufacture of Flex-Fuel Vehicles in a Year

For the interest of the passenger safety, Nitin Gadkari urged to auto manufacturers to offer minimum air bags accross all variants and segments of the vehicle.
Highlights

  • Nitin Gadkari has made a strong pitch towards manufacturing of flex-fuel vehicles within a year.
  • Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport Minister on Tuesday has urged the automobile manufacturers to roll out flex-fuel vehicle in a year, and it could run on 100% ethanol or gasoline.

He recently held a meeting with a delegation of CEOs from Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he has urged to compulsorily provide atleast six airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle in the interest of passenger safety.

Officials stated that , SIAM delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFE phase 2 among others such as OBD regulation for 2 wheelers.

The ministry stated, the requests of SIAM are presently under consideration and a follow-up meeting may be organized within a fortnight.

