Nitin Gadkari, Pitches for Manufacture of Flex-Fuel Vehicles in a Year

He recently held a meeting with a delegation of CEOs from Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he has urged to compulsorily provide atleast six airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle in the interest of passenger safety.



Officials stated that , SIAM delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFE phase 2 among others such as OBD regulation for 2 wheelers.

The ministry stated, the requests of SIAM are presently under consideration and a follow-up meeting may be organized within a fortnight.