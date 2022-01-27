Ola CEO hints that his company would be keen to work on Electric Car

Ola Electric is most likely to work on electric car, as recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder has dropped hints, that its company eyes prospective entry into the sector.

Aggarwal wrote on twitter; next car replacement must be ola electric car.

On Tuesday, Aggarwal shared a car image, he tweeted "can you guys keep a secret? He captioned the image.

On Monday, Ola Electric has made an announcement that, it was able to raise more than $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine opportunity fund, Edelweiss and others.

As per the latest round values the company at $5 billion

Aggarwal in his statement, said, we were able to change the entire scooter industry and presently we are aiming to bring our innovative products to more 2-wheeler categories, which include bikes and cars

The CEO has also thanked the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them in order to take the EV revolution from India to the entire world, he added.

Over the last 12 months, Ola Electric has been able to build the future factory which is presently producing nearing to 1000 units in S1 and S1 pro electric scooter each day.