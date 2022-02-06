Ratan Tata has a Unique Car Collection, includes ordinary cars to expensive sports cars

Ratan Tata Car Collection: Ratan Tata, requires no introduction, he is definitely, one of the most successful businessmen in the world, he is a great philanthropist and he was former chairman of Tata sons, under his leadership, took TATA group to global heights.

Under his great leadership, the TATA Motors took very bold decisions, such as acquiring Jaguar Land Rover in the year. Ratan Tata is also known to launch, India's most affordable car, TATA Nano, unfortunately its success was short lived. Ratan Tata is still proud of this car, the idea came to him, when he saw the family of four travelling in bike in heavy rains.

He is a car enthusiast; his garage is home to some of the most stylish as well as elegant automobile. Starting from TATA Nexon, Mercedes-Benz SL, Cadillac XLR, Chrysler Sebring to Mercedes-Benz W124 and Tata indigo Marina, Ratan Tata has it all. GQ takes a look at a few of the most gorgeous beast from his coveted collection.

Ratan Tata's envious car collection List

1. Mercedes Benz-S-class

The above model comes with a 3982CC V8 petrol engine, which is said to be equipped having automatic gearbox, it has got a top speed of 30kmph and offers a mileage of above 7km.

2. Ferrari California

This has got a two-door 2+2 hardtop convertible exotic beast, which is known for its ferocious performance, it is powered by a 4.3 litre V8 engine having a peak torque of 504Nm and 552 bhp. Its engine come with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The above model has been discontinued in the nation.

3. Tata Nexon

The above model combines, both the practicality of an SUV as well as the style of a sports car, at an affordable price. He has been often spotted travelling around in a blue diesel powered Nexon. This car, comes in two variants, engine options-1.2 turbocharged Revotron petrol and 1.5l REvotorq diesel.

4. Land Rover Freelander

5. Maserati Quattroporte

6. Mercedes-Benz 500 SL

SL is German term, Super-Leicht, which roughly translates to super light in English. Ratan tata's lavish as well as varied car collection does include Mercedes-Benz 500 SL. This is convertible sedan, which comes with 5.0 ltr V8 engine, which offers mileage of 8.1km and maximum power of 392 bhp and 530 Nm of torque.

