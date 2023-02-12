Renault might Relaunch Duster Again in India

In the year, 2022, the French carmaker, plugged the plug, but however there chances that the company might again relaunch Duster in India.



When the company introduced Renault Duster, it bolstered the French carmaker's presence in India, because of its compact design, punch diesel engine and good ride. In the past 10 years, Renault sold about 2 generation of the Duster in India.

The Renault -Nissan, new strategy might be to reintroduce the Renault duster. Sold globally as the Dacia Duster, this crossover has got few impressive capabilities. But there is something which can be still improved.

Here what to expect from this next-gen Renault Duster.

Updated Styling

The 2023 Renault Duster sports the same silhouette as the previous-gen model, but the updated grille, headlights, redesigned bumpers, flared wheel arches and more. The Renault has offered the modern touch to its exterior styling of the Duster, which is hopefully is carried forward to India too.

The other area, where the Duster require improvement is the interior, the older-gen vehicle had a boring interior and hopefully, the carmaker has redesigned it for the year, 2023. The Renault could also launch the all-new Renault Duster as the seven-seater, however, there are not many details yet.

Renault Engine options

Renault initially had two Diesel engine options and a petrol offering. The 110 PS version of the Diesel Duster was enthusiastic but suffered from turbo lag. Later, the Renault offer the Duster with a petrol engine only, including 1.3 litre turbo petrol offering.

The 2023 model, the Renault could provide a petrol engine and possible even a hybrid version of the Duster. Renault could offer a mild as well as strong hybrid powertrain, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyrder. The engine could be based on the Renault-Nissan groups CMF-B modular platform.

When it comes to the previous -gen Renault Duster, it was offered having the 1.3 litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT. Although, the engine has got powerful, the CVT gearbox was a letdown. Hopefully, this should not be a worry with the next-gen Renault Duster.

All Wheel Drive

The introduction of an all-wheel drive system has made the Duster popular among the enthusiasts seeking the maximum potential of the crossover. Although nowhere as capable as the 4x4 system, the AWD technology gave drivers the confidence to tackle the rough roads and snow . with the 2023 model, we hope Renault brings the AWD system, which would give the customers a third vehicle to choose from in the segment apart from the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder.