Renault's Dacia has launched a New 7-Seater MUV, Jogger

The Dacia Jogger has been officially unveiled and is Renault's Romanian Susbidiary's new 7 seater, and this vehicle would be offered both, in seven as well as 5 seat trim levels.



The jogger has got the entire Dacia/REnualt budget SUV cues such as two-slat grille, rectangular headlamps and shape of the bumpers but it looks a step up when compared to the rest of the range, thanks to its black inserts all around. In profile, you must see hints of Triber(roofline) but also the current Duster (wheel Arches as well as shoulder line) which is creating an SUV-MPV hybrid such as silhouette.

The rear vehicle looks a bit plain having a minor amount of badging, but still it looks very snazzy thanks to its shape of the vertically stacked tail lamps.

When it comes to inside, the Dacia/Renault has been fitted the Jogger with varied features such as four-spoke steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and climate control and height adjustment for the driver's seat. The 2nd row spilt folds while the 3rd row can be folded in completely to offer massive 1815-litres of space in the back of the jogger. It is 4.5 metres in length, having a wheelbase of 2.9 meters, which is 140mm and 227 mm more than the current Duster that's on sale in India.

The European markets would get the jogger having a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine which produces around 110bhp/200Nm and it would be offered having 6 speed manual. There will also be an LPG enabled version that would come with a 40 litre tank fitted below the boot floor. However, the main highlight is expected to arrive in the year 2023, where it would be offered having a 1.6 litre petrol engine and 2 electric motors to making it Dacia's 1st hybrid model.

On the paper, the Jogger does have great potential to be a Maruti Ertiga/Kia KY rival and whenever Dacia/Renault Bring it to India, it is also expected to offer it with 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine, which powers the Duster.











