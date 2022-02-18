Royal Enfield sent Invite for the Scram 411, block your date

Recently Royal Enfield has sent out a "Block your Date" invite for the Scram 411, thus confirming that the bike would have its debut in the 1st half of the coming month. The brochures have already been leaked and the bike has already made it to the dealer yards.



This bike is an affordable alternative to Himalayan.

This bike will not be affordable sibling to RE's ADV, but will also be a friendlier option to live with. It has got a smaller front wheel and it is lighter when compared to Himalayan, the bike, in terms of theory will be peppier.

Engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be powered similar long-stroke 411cc air/oil cooled engine from the Himalayan, which does produce an identical 26PS and 32Nm. Braking as well as suspension hardware would be retained from the ADV sibling.

Pricing

Presently the Himalayan is retailing for Rs. 2.14 lakh onwards and the entry of the Yezdi Adventure would be around Rs. 2.10 lakh onwards and the Scrambler (Rs.2.05 lakh onwards) all prices ex-showroom Delhi) the above move from Royal Enfield would help retain its customers and also attract new customers.

